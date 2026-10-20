ISTANBUL: The Turkish Football Federation on Tuesday appointed Sergen Yalcin as national team coach, turning back to a homegrown option after two successive foreign managers.

Yalcin, 53, will sign a four-year contract along with his staff, the federation said in a statement.

He replaces Italian Vincenzo Montella, who was sacked on October 9 after three years in charge of the national side. Montella had succeeded German coach Stefan Kuntz.

The former midfielder takes over a team short on confidence after losing all four of their UEFA Nations League matches so far, beaten twice by Italy and also suffering defeats to France and Belgium.

Turkiye also endured a disappointing 2026 World Cup, finishing bottom of their group with one win from three matches.

Yalcin spent his entire playing career in Turkiye, notably with Istanbul giants Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

A Turkiye international with 37 caps and five goals, Yalcin featured at Euro 1996 and Euro 2000 before moving into coaching.

After spells at several smaller clubs, he guided Besiktas to the Turkish Super Lig title, becoming the first person in the club’s history to win the championship as both a player and a coach.