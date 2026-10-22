NYON: Lyon were among three clubs fined by UEFA on Thursday for their fans’ behavior during European matches last week.

UEFA fined French league leader Lyon 20,000 euros ($22,500) for racist chants made by their supporters during a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the Europa League.

Lyon also received a ban for their fans at three sections of the north stand in their stadium in one UEFA competition game. That partial closure is suspended for a two-year probation period.

Hajjduk Split were fined 80,000 euros ($89,500) for pyrotechnics used by their supporters during a 2-1 win over Ajax and another 16,000 euros ($18,000) for blocking public passageways. Hajjduk also have to play two games in European competitions behind closed doors, although the second game of the punishment was suspended.

Trabzonspor were fined a total of 100,000 euros ($112,000) for the use of pyrotechnics, a pitch invasion and damage caused by their supporters during a 4-2 away win at KuPS Kuopio in the Conference League.

The Turkish club’s supporters are banned from its next away game.