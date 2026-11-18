DUBAI: Arabian Falcons FC has announced that Hamdan Al-Kamali, one of the most recognizable names from the golden era of Emirati football, has joined the club to lead its academy. It is the former UAE international’s first role off the pitch.

Born in Abu Dhabi in 1989, Hamdan joined Al-Wahda’s academy at the age of seven and went on to spend 14 seasons with his boyhood club, winning the President’s Cup and the League Cup. In 2012, he became the first Emirati footballer on the books of a top European club, joining Olympique Lyonnais on loan.

That summer, he marshaled the UAE defense at the London Olympics, the country’s first ever Olympic football tournament. With more than 50 caps for the UAE, he lifted the 2013 Gulf Cup and played at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, where the UAE finished third.

Hamdan joins Arabian Falcons at the invitation of club president Ailan Al-Mheiri, his friend of 15 years. Together, they are aiming to give young players the same start Hamdan had — and to build a club that produces champions in the UAE who go on to play and represent the country around the world.

Al-Kamali said: “For the first time, I am taking on an administrative role, at Arabian Falcons, with my brother and friend, the club president. It’s a beautiful mission. It’s a dream come true to unite in this mission to transform the UAE’s next generation of talent.

“My message to young players is that everything is possible. You can go far, and everything is in place for you to do it. But you have to set yourself a target. You have to set a specific goal while you’re young, something you want to reach. Thank God, the UAE has produced great players, star players who have reached the world stage. I promise to look after the academy players and the youth players at Arabian Falcons.”

Al-Mheiri, president of Arabian Falcons FC, said: “Hamdan, you’ve lit up our team. We’re so happy to have you with us. Our future is the next generation of champions from the UAE. We see the potential in young people today, and we are here to foster their growth to the global stage.

“For the players joining our club, we want to see them playing outside the United Arab Emirates: Champions growing here, going abroad and representing us. That is the most important thing we want to achieve with these players.”

The academy is open to young players of all nationalities, and Arabian Falcons now runs five teams — a Second Division side, a Third Division side, and under-15, under-12 and under-11 teams — with coaching staff drawn from the UK, UAE and elsewhere.

The club is also expanding its coaching team by recruiting academy and youth development coaches from around the world.