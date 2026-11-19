WASHINGTON: Erik van Rooyen withdrew from the RSM Classic with a rib injury on Thursday at St. Simons Island, Georgia, ending his bid to gain conditional PGA Tour status for 2027.

The South Africa native had been surging of late with two top-10 finishes in his last three tournaments. He finished tied for fourth at the Austin Championship last week.

His withdrawal just before Thursday’s opening round began allowed Bill Haas to become a last-minute entry to the field.

Entering the final event of the fall schedule, van Rooyen had moved into 125th on the FedEx Cup points list, with conditional status going to anybody between 101-125 on the points list.

The top 50 on the list already have PGA Tour cards for next season. The fall season determines the next 50 on the list who also hold full PGA Tour status for 2027. Conditional status comes with full Korn Ferry Tour exemption and the opportunity to replace top-100 players in PGA Tour events.

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, the 36-year-old van Rooyen turned professional in 2013.

Haas, 44, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, entered this week tied for 217th in the points standings.