ABU DHABI: Ireland’s Liam Nolan won his first HotelPlanner Tour title in fine style at the Abu Dhabi Challenge, holding his nerve to close out a four-stroke victory at the Al-Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in the Al-Ain Region.

The 26-year-old from Galway started the final round two clear. He closed with a five-under-par 65 to finish on 21 under par, four ahead of Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen, with Italy’s Matteo Cristoni a further shot back in third.

Nolan made his move early. After three opening pars, he birdied the drivable par-four fourth and then rattled off three in a row from the sixth, holing a monster putt at the eighth to turn in 31. Pulkkanen had bogeyed the first, and from there, Nolan’s lead never dropped below three. When the Finn birdied the 12th, Nolan responded immediately with a pinpoint approach at the 13th to reach 21 under. He dropped his only shot of the day at the 16th before signing off with a birdie at the par-five 18th.

A crowd turned out to watch Nolan secure the title. They followed him up the 18th fairway and gathered round the final green as he completed the win.

“This feels absolutely mental,” said Nolan.

“Everything from what’s the worst that can happen to what’s the best that can happen is running through your head all the time.

“A four-shot lead, while it might look good, it’s nothing. It felt to me like it was nothing. The mind was racing a little bit, but I played really well today and a bit more conservative in places.

“I’ve had times where I’ve had four-shot leads and not won, so it’s nice to be able to learn from everything and win out here today.

“The par putt on 17 gave me the four-shot cushion coming down the last. If I’d missed that, there would have been a little bit to do. When that went in, I felt like I could relax.”

Nolan was full of praise for Al-Ain and the venue.

“It’s a beautiful city. I was here last year for the first time,” he said. “I love it in the UAE. It’s always a nice place to come to, and this course is amazing, with the horse racing track around it.

“It’s a really special course, so to win out here was a really cool experience.”

The Irishman shared the moment with his caddie and long-time friend Sean.

“He’s been my friend for 12 years, so this is as cool as it’s got for us so far,” he said. “We’ve done every professional tournament together, so this is as much his victory as it is mine. It’s our win. It’s so special to have a friend out there that you know so well.”

It was a family occasion too.

“I have some family here today, so it’s special celebrating with them,” he added. “They see how much work I put in, and how much work Sean puts in, so to see that payoff is really special for all of us.”

The victory lifts Nolan 31 places to 12th on the Road to Mallorca Rankings, inside the top 15 who will earn DP World Tour cards for 2027, with two events in China and the Grand Final in Mallorca still to come.

“You can’t have a chance to get to the DP World Tour if you’re not in the Grand Final,” he said. “I’m probably thinking more about this win right now than the Rankings.”

The Abu Dhabi Challenge brought together 144 players from 25 countries. Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan played in the tournament’s pro-am as guest of honor.

Freddie Schmeisser, managing director of tournament and operations in the Middle East at the DP World Tour, said: “We are very delighted that we have finished the Abu Dhabi Challenge here in Al-Ain. Thanks to the support of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Golf Federation, and of course also the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, and especially the team here in Al-Ain, who have been very supportive.

“We are delighted that we were able to bring international sport to Al-Ain, and this is very important for the start of the sporting season in the UAE.”

Pulkkanen closed with a 67 for second place, which lifts him seven places to sixth on the Road to Mallorca Rankings. Cristoni’s closing 65 for third moves him 24 places to 27th, inside the top 45 who qualify for the Grand Final in Mallorca.

Belgium’s Matthis Besard, who shared the halfway lead, finished tied fourth on 15 under alongside France’s Bastien Amat. Besard’s closing 65 included an eagle at the seventh. Both players secured their places in China: Besard climbed 20 places to 58th and Amat jumped 62 places to 62nd, inside the top 68 who progress.

Sweden’s Christofer Blomstrand, who leads the Road to Mallorca Rankings, closed with a 64 to finish sixth on 14 under.

The HotelPlanner Tour now heads to China for back-to-back events, starting with the Hainan Open from Oct. 8-11.

The Abu Dhabi Challenge is staged in partnership with co-organizer and sanctioning body the Emirates Golf Federation and supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The Al-Ain Region is the Arab Tourism Capital for 2026.