DUBAI: Ukrainian content creator and producer Vlada Bulhakova, who has lived in Dubai for eight years, built a following with short-form comedy skits before moving into longer productions. She is currently working on a feature film.

She studied theater in South Africa. She said acting was her first passion, but Hollywood-style productions were out of reach from her hometown there. After moving to Dubai, she worked a regular job before turning to social media. “I used social as a bridge, because I could do the same thing I always wanted to do — acting, creating my own skits, my own scenarios and stories. This is how I found my path into producing,” she says.

Ukrainian content creator and producer Vlada Bulhakova. (Supplied)

Best TV show you’ve ever seen?

“Game of Thrones.” I like the way it starts — very eerie and supernatural — so the beginning immediately hooks you in. Then, as it progresses, it grounds itself in politics, human connection and human choices. I think that’s so interesting and intelligent.

Worst TV show or film you’ve ever seen?

“Euphoria.” A lot of people wouldn’t agree, and I respect its boldness and how real it is about life, but it just didn’t fit the genre I like to watch. It didn’t hit home.

Best job you’ve ever had?

The one I’m doing now, which is content creation and production. I like the creative process, following an idea all the way through to the final product.

Worst job you’ve ever had?

I worked in hospitality and in sales. They weren’t jobs I was passionate about or saw myself doing for a long time, but I can’t say they were bad. Each one taught me something I still use today.

Best advice you’ve ever been given?

“Setbacks aren’t punishments, they are redirections.” When I first heard it, I felt a bit threatened, because every time you have a setback you feel like your whole world is crashing down. But once it settles and you keep going, you see there was a bigger reason why it happened. I’ve experienced it — it’s truly a redirection for the better.

Worst advice you’ve ever been given?

When I first had the concept for my feature film, I was attending a lot of meetings, and one investor told me: “Don’t make a move until everything is perfect.” Movement is what makes progress. When you wait for every box to be ticked, that’s when you wait the longest. You can’t always be fully ready. You have to take that step.

Best book you’ve ever read?

“The Alchemist.” It’s about following your own path. You could have many directions, but you should always stay true to yourself and what you desire in your heart. I still apply that book to my life.

Worst book you’ve ever read?

A book on spirituality by Vadim Zeland. The topic of the mind, the body and how we see the outer world interested me, but it was all over the place. The author would talk about how to overcome obstacles and then switch to a completely different topic. The idea was there, but it was very hard to read, so I stopped.

Best thing to do when you’re feeling low?

I take some quiet space for myself, away from any noise, and analyze why I feel that way and what I can do about it.

Worst thing to do when you’re feeling good?

This is a toxic trait I’m working on: When I feel very high, I get so excited that I say yes to things before thinking about the outcome or the plan.

Best holiday destination?

Chernobyl. It’s a weird one, but it was the best experience I’ve had. The whole city was evacuated overnight after the nuclear disaster, and seeing nature take over, how peaceful and quiet it was, and how people left their homes and everything just remained untouched — it was like something out of a movie. I still think about it.

Worst holiday destination?

Málaga, Spain. Living in Dubai, we get very spoiled, and I felt completely out of my element. The sea was too cold to swim in and I couldn’t get on with the food.

Best subject at school?

History. I enjoyed learning about what happened before and why, writing essays and debating. It isn’t just reading something and that’s the answer — there’s a lot of critical thinking involved.

Worst subject at school?

Math. As soon as I got the gist of an equation, it would get longer, and I was back at square one.

Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?

Start small. We don’t always wake up in the best mood or with full energy, so I force myself to do a small task for at least 10 minutes. After that, my brain doesn’t see it as forced. Completing one task motivates me to do more.

Worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day?

Pick up my phone and go on TikTok or Instagram. You see one video, then another, and two hours pass while you’re still sitting in the same position.

Best musician or band?

Britney Spears. I like girl pop — something energizing and empowering. Her songs give me a buzz and put me in a feminine mood.

Worst musician or band?

Rap artists such as Drake. The beats are nice, but if you actually sit and listen to the lyrics, they’re very off-putting.

Best fashion trend of this year so far?

Feathers — on dresses, shirts and heels. It adds a very feminine look to any piece of clothing.

Worst fashion trend of this year so far?

Wearing underwear as outerwear. I do not like this trend at all.

Best accessory for a little black dress?

Powerful shoes, like sparkly or statement heels, so the attention goes to the shoes.

Worst accessory for a little black dress?

Anything bulky around the neck. If it’s already a short dress and you’re putting all the attention on the neck, it shortens the whole look.