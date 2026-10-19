DUBAI: Members of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning creative industry took to social media recently to share their hopes for the Kingdom amid the missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia.

Cultural consultant Alaa Balkhy, who moves between Jeddah and New York, took to Instagram to share a prayer for Saudi Arabia. She began by saying “I miss home more than ever” and shared a carousel of videos depicting daily life in the country.

Balkhy started out as a graphic designer before launching a clutch of fashion labels and segueing into consultancy, where she focuses on connecting global luxury brands with Saudi culture.

Meanwhile, Saudi influencer, podcaster and entrepreneur Rae Joseph shared a poem in which the land is referred to as “the cradle of civilization” and has been sharing updates on Instagram Stories.

Influencer Nojoud Al-Rumaihi shared a short prayer alongside a carousel of photographs of historical moments featuring the country’s royal family.

For her part, Nada Baeshen took to Instagram Stories to share viral images featuring military uniforms.

Saudi beauty entrepreneur and content creator Abeer Sinder wrote: “Saudis, raise your heads high, live your lives and enjoy them, and take your news from official sources.

“You are in a homeland that honors you and preserves your dignity, and you have every right to be happy and feel reassured in it.”

Saudi-Lebanese fashion designer and influencer Alanoud Badr, known on social media as Fozaza, shared a message of pride and solidarity.

“We are the children of a solid land that cannot be defeated by crises or divided by lies. We stand with our nation in peace and in hardship, ready to sacrifice at any time,” Badr wrote on Instagram.