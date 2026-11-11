DUBAI: When Emirati author Mohammed Al-Otaiba first read about the discovery of an 8,000-year-old pearl on Abu Dhabi’s Marawah Island in 2017, he found himself fascinated by one question: How different were the people who lived thousands of years ago from those living today?

That curiosity eventually became the foundation of “The Pearl,” his debut young adult novel, published by Kalimat Group, which blends historical fiction, science fiction and family drama to explore the connections between the past and present.

“It almost seems that the human condition really has does not change, no matter how far back in history you know we go,” Al-Otaiba told Arab News.

The novel follows a 10-year-old boy whose summer holiday begins a year after his father’s mysterious disappearance. Against a backdrop of grief, family relationships and unanswered questions, Al-Otaiba introduces elements of time travel to connect contemporary Abu Dhabi with its ancient past.

For the author, the decision to write for younger readers was not entirely intentional.

“To be honest, it wasn’t deliberate,” he said, explaining that the story naturally developed around its young protagonist.

“I wanted to put myself in the shoes of a 10-year-old boy and try to express his feelings and his thoughts as he navigates, you know the the story.”

Although the book is aimed at readers aged 11 and above, Al-Otaiba hopes its combination of mystery and science fiction will appeal to older audiences too.

Growing up in Abu Dhabi also played an important role in shaping the novel. Having witnessed the capital’s transformation into a cultural destination, the author said that the city’s growing museum landscape helped to fuel his interest in history and storytelling.

“For me, it’s like a dream come true,” he said of the museums in Saadiyat Cultural District.

His research took him back thousands of years, to a period when the region’s landscape was dramatically different, with wetter conditions, rivers and abundant vegetation.

But Al-Otaiba was equally inspired by the speculative possibilities of science fiction, particularly H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine,” alongside childhood favorites including “The Hobbit,” “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “Dune.”

“Time travel gives you that possibility, especially for your imagination,” he said, explaining that the device allows writers to explore different worlds and periods without being confined to a single timeline.

Beyond entertainment, he hopes the novel encourages younger readers to question the world around them.

During a recent school reading, students were particularly curious about how scientists determined the age of the ancient pearl, prompting discussions about carbon dating and archaeological discoveries.

“Hopefully all these elements again about history kind of inspire them to ask questions,” he said.

Getting the novel published, however, proved to be a lengthy journey.

Al-Otaiba completed his first draft in 2019, but spent the following years revising the manuscript and navigating the UAE’s developing publishing industry before approaching Kalimat Group.

The publisher’s enthusiastic response marked a turning point, leading to another year of editing, design and preparation.

The book’s launch had an encouraging response. A one-hour signing session stretched to three as readers queued to meet the author.

While Al-Otaiba acknowledges that the UAE’s publishing ecosystem is still developing, he believes growing interest in local literature and events such as the Sharjah International Book Fair signal a promising future.

And although “The Pearl” draws heavily on Emirati history, its emotional center is universal.

“That’s really at the heart of the story, and that’s what drives and motivates the characters,” he said of the family’s relationships.

Written in English, the novel is also an opportunity for Al-Otaiba to introduce stories rooted in the UAE to international audiences.

“I hope that really it does travel,” he said. “Not just for readers who are living in the UAE, but hopefully, you know, it travels beyond beyond that.”