DUBAI: US Egyptian actor Rami Malek has thrown his support behind Robert Pattinson following the latter’s casting as the next James Bond, predicting he will make an impressive addition to the long-running film franchise.

Malek, who portrayed Bond villain Lyutsifer Safin in 2021’s “No Time to Die,” described Pattinson as a close friend in an interview with People.

“I’ve known Rob for quite some time and I could not be more proud,” Malek said, adding the pair had grown close after working together. The actors previously appeared alongside one another in 2012’s “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2,” in which Pattinson played Edward Cullen and Malek portrayed Benjamin.

“I mean, the fact that people are recognizing, maybe they all know, how talented that man is … We’ve worked together and we’ve become quite close friends and it’s been lovely to just share this moment with him.”

Malek also revealed that he and Pattinson had been exchanging messages since the casting announcement was made on Monday. “I think for the world to see that he’s going to be quite extraordinary — and that’s coming from a villain!” he said.

Asked whether he would consider returning to the Bond universe, Malek remained tight-lipped. “I don’t know. It’s his moment now. It’s definitely Rob’s moment,” he said.

Pattinson’s appointment as the seventh actor to portray the British secret agent brings an end to months of speculation surrounding the coveted role. Other names reportedly considered included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Harris Dickinson.

The next 007 instalment will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Steven Knight.