DUBAI: Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid are getting into the winter spirit, with both unveiling new seasonal offerings from their respective fashion and beauty brands.

Gigi, 31, has announced the Winter ’26 collection from Guest in Residence, her cashmere-focused label, sharing campaign images on Instagram featuring cosy knitwear in a palette of winter whites and festive red accents.

The collection features chunky cable-knit pieces, including a cream sweater with a contrasting red-and-white striped neckline and matching detailing on the sleeves. The model announced that the latest offering is now available to shop online through the brand’s website, as well as at Guest in Residence stores and selected retailers worldwide.

Founded in 2022, Guest in Residence was established by Gigi, who serves as its creative director. The label focuses on cashmere essentials designed to become wardrobe heirlooms, with its collections spanning sweaters, cardigans, loungewear and accessories as well as a newer denim collection launched this year.

Meanwhile, younger sister Bella, 29, has introduced a new fragrance for her beauty label Orebella, called Cashmere Milk.

Described as the brand’s “softest one yet,” on her Instagram account, the latest addition is a woody amber skin parfum featuring creamy milk, amber and soft oak notes. The fragrance is elevated with essential oils and formulated using the label’s alcohol-free, oil-based formula. Bella shared that the scent is intended to evoke the warmth and comfort of cashmere, alongside the “serene stillness of the first snowfall.”

Founded in 2024, Orebella specializes in alcohol-free fragrances infused with essential oils. Its bi-phase formulas combine fragrance with hydrating ingredients.

Away from business, Bella also marked a special family occasion, sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute to her father, Palestinian-US property developer Mohamed Hadid.

“Happy birthday to my Baba. I love you so much,” she wrote, thanking him for his humor, intelligence, creativity and generosity, as well as for “always loving me without ever asking for anything in return.” She also celebrated their Palestinian heritage, sharing photographs of the pair together and lauding their family’s “beautiful, beautiful blood.”