DUBAI: Part-Arab models have been spotted on and off the runway at Paris Fashion Week, with Gigi Hadid, Malika El-Maslouhi and Nora Attal posing for photographers across the city.

Hadid brought her star power to the Miu Miu runway in Paris on Sunday, closing the Italian label’s Spring/Summer 2027 show in a sporty yet embellished look.

Making her Miu Miu runway debut, Hadid appeared in a charcoal-grey halter-style sports bra paired with a low-slung pleated midi skirt.

The skirt was punctuated by long panels of crystals and beading, while grey-and-white sneakers with flashes of neon yellow completed the unexpected combination. Green gemstone earrings and understated beauty kept the focus on the clothes.

Titled “Here and Now,” the collection by Miuccia Prada explored the tension between everyday dressing and more elevated fashion.

Sportswear, knitwear, leather and vintage pieces were combined with tailored suits, shirts and embroidered eveningwear, creating deliberately contrasting silhouettes.

The collection also featured reworked vintage denim from the Wrangler x Miu Miu collaboration and a new iteration of the New Balance x Miu Miu RC150 sneaker.

The show’s eclectic cast included actors Olivia Colman, Jamie Bell and Emma Corrin alongside models including Liu Wen and Hadid, reinforcing Miu Miu’s longstanding interest in blurring the boundaries between fashion, celebrity and contemporary culture.

Hadid’s appearance in Paris is the latest stop in a particularly visible Fashion Month for the model.

Gigi Hadid pictured outside the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week. (Getty Images)

She first walked Tommy Hilfiger’s show in New York before heading to Milan, where she opened “Vogue World: Milano” on Sept. 22 in an elaborate Valentino Haute Couture gown by Alessandro Michele.

The Renaissance-inspired creation, made from recycled Venetian quilts, reportedly required 1,680 hours of handwork.

For her part, Moroccan-Italian model El-Maslouhi attended a gala in support of the charity Naked Heart France, which supports children with special needs. The star-studded event was attended by stars including Jennifer Lopez and Stella McCartney.

Moroccan-Italian model El-Maslouhi attended a gala in support of the charity Naked Heart France. (Getty Images)

British-Moroccan runway star Attal hit the runway for Lebanese designer Elie Saab, who unveiled his Spring/Summer 2027 collection on Saturday.

Elie Saab’s collection returned to the label’s signature language of romance and glamour. Inspired in part by 1930s Hollywood icon Jean Harlow, the collection featured fluid gowns that skimmed the body, delicate lace trims, asymmetric hems and trailing linings, alongside sheer layers and embellished separates.

Drawing on pieces from the house archives at the Elie Saab Foundation in Beirut, the collection balanced the designer’s familiar red-carpet opulence with lighter, more undone silhouettes.