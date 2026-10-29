RIYADH: The fourth edition of Saudi Film Confex began at JAX Studios in Diriyah on Wednesday, bringing together actors, directors, and key public and private sector leaders.

Building on last year, which saw total production spending for commission-backed projects reach SAR1.3 billion ($347 million), this year’s event aims to further expand the Kingdom’s growing cinematic footprint.

“This edition of the forum opens a door for dialogue between industry leaders, filmmakers and investors to explore cooperation opportunities that support production growth and its sustainability,” Vice Minister of Culture Hamed M. Fayez said in his opening remarks.

“Our ambition is for the Saudi creator to achieve creativity, for the investor to find a sector rich in opportunities and promising for growth, and for our films to reach a wider audience with the quality, richness, and impact they carry.”

Taking place under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture and chairman of the Saudi Film Commision’s board of directors, the event runs from Oct. 28-29.

The Saudi Film Industry’s 2025 annual report, presented at the opening ceremony said the commission had supported 71 projects over the year and trained 6,900 men and women through 22 specialized programs. Additionally, the third edition of the International Saudi Film Nights attracted 4,200 visitors.

Over its past three editions the forum has seen the signing of 100 agreements with a combined value exceeding SAR1 billion and has welcomed 220,000 professionals from over 35 countries.

Despite other events being delayed, the confex went ahead as planned with Saudi Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al-Eyaf taking to the stage to highlight its growing impact.

“Behind these numbers are people who agreed, ideas that found their way to the cinema hall, and stories that began to take their place in the scene,” he said.

“The Saudi Film Forum has opened its doors to a clear idea — for ideas to find those who believe in them, for talents to find those who work with them, and for partnerships that extend beyond it to begin from this gathering at the forum,

“Over two days, we will gather here at Jax Studios, inside a house prepared to craft wonderful stories. We meet here to exchange ideas that will find their way to the light and to an audience thirsty for stories that resemble them.”

As in previous years, the forum is hosting a wide range of players in the film ecosystem, from production and distribution companies and technical service providers to investment entities, financing funds and educational institutions. The event aims to advance Saudi Arabia’s film industry and expand investment and partnership opportunities in line with the National Culture Strategy under Saudi Vision 2030.

“Saudi Vision 2030 has granted this industry a broad horizon, and thanks to the support of our wise leadership, we continue to empower it and enhance its growth opportunities. Until the reality of the sector today has become the best witness to what we have all achieved in a few years,” Al-Eyaf said.

To the Kingdom’s filmmakers, he added: “Here around you, in Diriyah, the mud walls stand as a witness to a history we are proud of, and close to you, a short distance in this direction, stand the most advanced virtual production screens in the world. Between the mud walls and the screen lies the image of a homeland that preserves its roots and moves forward with confidence toward its future.

“Sand is a vital raw material upon which screen technology and all technologies of the era are built. But our sand, the sand of this land, is more precious and more beautiful because it preserves what is more enduring: tales of heroism and evidence of the cohesion between the leadership and the people, no matter the circumstances and no matter how enemies collude.”