DUBAI: Saudi content creators Nojoud Al-Rumaihi and Nada Baeshen have taken to social media to share messages of support for the Kingdom amid a wave of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia.

Fashion star Al-Rumaihi shared a short prayer alongside a carousel of photographs of historical moments featuring the country’s royal family. For her part, Baeshen took to Instagram Stories to share viral images featuring military uniforms.

Al-Rumaihi also shared a post about a British content creator who goes by the moniker John Bin London, featuring a quote from a video he shared this weekend on X.

“Saudi Arabia is not simply a country where I live. It has become part of me and part of my life, a country with ties to me that go far beyond residency,” he said.

Other international content creators shared those sentiments. Belgian influencer Alexia Tashbaeva, who lives in Saudi Arabia, has said the Kingdom has become her home, explaining that she chose to stay despite her family urging her to return to Belgium amid recent attacks on Saudi airports.

In a video shared on TikTok, Tashbaeva said she usually avoided discussing politics on social media but wanted to speak out in solidarity with the Kingdom.

“My family asked me to stay away from Saudi Arabia due to the current situation, but I feel like it would be very unfair to do so because even though I am not Saudi and I did not grow up here, I feel like Saudi Arabia has become my home,” she said. “I do not see myself going back to my country.”

Meanwhile, Saudi beauty entrepreneur and content creator Abeer Sinder has urged Saudis to hold their heads high and carry on enjoying their lives.

“Saudis, raise your heads high, live your lives and enjoy them, and take your news from official sources. You are in a homeland that honors you and preserves your dignity, and you have every right to be happy and feel reassured in it,” she wrote.