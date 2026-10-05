DUBAI: Gamma Studios has launched the Digital Media Center in Dubai Production City, a new virtual production facility powered by Sony technology that aims to support filmmakers, production teams and emerging creative talent across the region.

The center brings together Sony’s cinema, virtual production and live production technologies with dedicated spaces for demonstrations, workshops, production planning and hands-on workflow testing.

At the heart of the facility is a Sony Verona LED wall with a 1.5 mm pixel pitch. (Supplied)

At the heart of the facility is a Sony Verona LED wall with a 1.5 mm pixel pitch, described by the company as the largest installation of its kind globally and the first 1.5 mm-pitch Verona display in the Middle East. The setup also includes Sony Venice 2 and Burano digital cinema cameras, the Ocellus camera tracking system, virtual production tool set and FR7.

“Virtual production brings live-action filming and digitally created environments into the same production process,” Jobin Joejoe, managing director of Sony Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.

“It gives teams greater creative flexibility and, in suitable scenarios, can reduce reliance on extensive physical sets or difficult locations.”

The center comes as Gulf governments invest in film incentives, infrastructure and creative industries. Joejoe said virtual production could strengthen local production capabilities.

The center brings together Sony’s cinema, virtual production and live production technologies, which were showcased during a live demonstration late last week. (Supplied)

“Local and international teams can explore a connected professional workflow here, while regional talent gains practical experience with technologies used in global production,” he said.

Sony is also involved in professional filmmaking initiatives in Saudi Arabia through its collaboration with the Saudi Film Commission and Pixomondo at JAX Film Studios.

“We expect the facilities to support a mix of international productions, established Saudi and regional production houses, independent filmmakers and emerging creators,” Joejoe said.

“Across the region, our aim is to bring advanced technology, practical experience and knowledge-sharing closer to filmmakers, so more regional stories can be developed and produced here,” he added.