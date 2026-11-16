DUBAI: Sotheby’s is returning to Abu Dhabi in December for the second edition of its Collectors’ Week, with the addition of the auction house’s first international fine art sale in the emirate.

“Breaking Ground” will bring together international names — with the headline-generating likes of Andy Warhol and Claude Monet — and regional heavyweights, including contemporary icons Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and Hassan Sharif.

Among the international highlights are Pablo Picasso’s 1964 painting “Femme au chat assise,” estimated at $4 million to $6 million, and Monet’s still life “Prunes et Abricots,” valued at up to $2.6 million. Yayoi Kusama’s “Nets,” from her celebrated “Infinity Nets” series, and Roy Lichtenstein’s “Wall Pyramid” will also go under the hammer. The sale places a particular spotlight on modern and contemporary Middle Eastern art, with works by pioneering Iranian artist Monir Farmanfarmaian, Iraqi artist Dia al-Azzawi, Turkish-Iraqi painter Fahrelnissa Zeid, and Lebanese artists Saloua Raouda Choucair and Etel Adnan.

A Sotheby's specialist presents Claude Monet's 'Prunes et Abricots' (1882-85). (Supplied)

There is a strong focus on pioneering regional creatives and women artists, with Yasmeen Gailani, Sotheby’s specialist and head of sale for “Breaking Ground,” telling Arab News the desire to bridge regional artists and global collectors was at the forefront of the curation process.

“We’re bringing regional artists onto a platform that will be looked at by our international collectors,” she said, adding the diverse offering offered collectors the chance to broaden their horizons.

Najat Makki's 'A Woman's State of Being' (1988). (Supplied)

“For example, (Emirati artist) Najat Makki is so brilliant, and she’s known locally very well and she’s known regionally, but I think she’s someone who an international collector might not know until they’re looking at our sale for the Warhol and then they flip the page and they come across her. That’s one of the beauty of having a platform where you can mix kind of different artists that would have been normally separated into different sales.”

Works by Emirati contemporary art pioneers Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and Hassan Sharif also feature, alongside a drawing by Christo of the Abu Dhabi Mastaba — a large-scale, proposed permanent public artwork in the desert of Liwa, planned to be Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s final project.

'The Mastaba of Abu Dhabi' by Christo. (Supplied)

Huguette Caland, Etel Adnan, Inji Efflatoun, Jade Fadojutimi and Gazbia Sirry are just a few of the female artists that will be on the radar of serious art collectors, known for their museum and gallery representation across the world.

There is also a concerted effort to introduce a younger, novice audience to the world of auctions — with a week-long series of public exhibitions, panel discussions, events and masterclasses taking place before the Dec. 10 fine art auction.

Jadé Fadojutimi, 'Untitled' (2022). (Supplied)

“The gallery scene is extremely dynamic and very integrated within the community in the UAE … and it’s the secondary part of the market that we’re trying to now expand and grow,” Ashkan Baghestani, Sotheby’s New York-based specialist and auctioneer, said.

“The secondary market is quite unknown to a lot of collectors — how it operates, how it functions, price sensitivity, buyer’s premium at auction, how we source works, provenance, how we price works based on primary pricing and gallery pricing — so there is a huge educational component where a lot of people have not participated in auctions, don’t know the mechanisms of auctions and it’s honestly sometimes quite a daunting process when you don’t know,” he said.

“(It’s) important to engage audiences who often find the art world a bit intimidating or find auctions complicated … (it) just opens us up to be more approachable and show that once people get the hang of it, it’s actually quite addictive as well,” Gailani added, saying she wanted to bring Gen-Z and Millennial buyers into the ecosystem.

Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian, 'Qazvin' (2006). (Supplied)

The team’s willingness to adapt and learn from each auction is particularly pertinent in the expatriate-dense Gulf market.

Referring to December’s fine art auction as a “steppingstone,” Baghestani said: “When you’re entering a new market, this is a new market and we are establishing a long-term vision here, we have to also see how people react and if certain names don’t work, you adapt. In the next season, you bring different names.”

Geographical location is also a factor in the choices.

“One of the key components of this sale in Abu Dhabi is it’s a perfect crossroad between Asia and the West — we saw from our last Saudi sale and we saw from some of the private selling buyers we’ve had in the region that we have more and more interest from the Asian community and a South Asian community because of the diaspora,” said Baghestani, referring to January’s “Origins II” sale in Riyadh.

Aref El Rayess, 'Warak el Kharif' (1969). (Supplied)

With price points ranging from $50,000 to $2 million, the Sotheby’s team hopes to draw in a varied group, from newer collectors dipping their toes in the water to established bidders and institutions.

Two artists — Emirati Nujoom Al-Ghanem and Bahraini Nasser Al-Yousif — are also making their auction debuts with the sale.

“Our Middle East team between London and the region, they travel a lot to try to find these new stories, these artists that were forgotten (by) history books, these artists that were underexposed or underappreciated during their lifetime,” Baghestani explained

“There are still a lot out there and countries that have lower representation in the art market … those are regions and countries where I think we have a real interest in building a new platform for those artists who are living or passed away to introduce them to the market.”

He added Sotheby’s tried to introduce a relatively unknown artist with every sale, in a bid to educate buyers and art industry experts on their body of work and connections with others working in the same period.

The effort to boost the creative ecosystem also plays into the timing of the auction, with Gailani saying: “The milestone moment of our inaugural Abu Dhabi auction and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opening being in the same week (is) also very monumental.”

Since the city was having its cultural moment on Dec. 11, she asked: “Why don’t we join the conversation?”