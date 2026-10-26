DUBAI: Sotheby’s will return to Abu Dhabi in December for the second edition of its Collectors’ Week, introducing the auction house’s first international fine art sale in the emirate alongside a program of luxury auctions.

Taking place on Dec. 9 and 10, the event will feature six auctions spanning fine art, jewelry, watches, handbags, collectible cars and high-performance bicycles.

Andy Warhol “Ads” portfolio from 1985. (Supplied)

The fine art sale, titled “Breaking Ground,” will bring together international names and prominent Middle Eastern artists, with a focus on pioneering Emirati creatives and women artists.

Among the highlights is an Andy Warhol “Ads” portfolio from 1985, reflecting the American artist’s longstanding interest in fashion, film, glamour and celebrity.

Works by Emirati contemporary art pioneers Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and Hassan Sharif will also feature, alongside a drawing by Christo depicting his proposed Abu Dhabi Mastaba, a monumental public artwork planned for Liwa.

Etel Adnan's 'Ta'ir al-Nar.' (Supplied)

The auction will include works by Huguette Caland, Etel Adnan, Fahrelnissa Zeid, Najat Makki and Mona Saudi, among others. Emirati artist Nujoom Al-Ghanem and Nasser Al-Yousif will also make their auction debuts.

Luxury offerings include approximately 50 watches from the “Shapes of Cartier” single-owner collection, featuring a rare Twin Strap model dating to around 1970.

Claude Monet's 'Prunes et Abricots.' (Supplied)

The jewelry selection will feature a Fancy Brown-Orange diamond weighing more than 40 carats, alongside ruby and diamond pieces and a 10.51-carat emerald and diamond pendant.

Gazbia Sirry's untitled work. (Supplied)

Car enthusiasts can expect several Ferrari models, including a 2009 Scuderia Spider 16M and a 2004 360 Challenge Stradale.

The auctions will be preceded by public exhibitions, panel discussions, events and masterclasses, bringing together collectors and cultural figures from the region and beyond.

The event comes amid a busy cultural season for the city, following the inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi and alongside the anticipated opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.