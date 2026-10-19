DUBAI: Egyptian Montenegrin actress and model Tara Emad is set to make her Hollywood debut in “The Mummy: Book of the Dead,” joining returning franchise stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in the latest instalment of Universal Pictures’ adventure series.

The casting news was confirmed by Emad on her Instagram account. Details of her character and the film’s plot remain under wraps as production continues. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on Oct. 15, 2027.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmaking duo behind “Scream” and “Ready or Not,” the new instalment is written by David Coggeshall. Fraser and Weisz will reprise their roles as adventurer Rick O’Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn O’Connell, reuniting with John Hannah, Oded Fehr and Kevin J. O’Connor.

The title, “The Mummy: Book of the Dead,” draws on the ancient Egyptian funerary text associated with the franchise’s mythology.

The series began with Stephen Sommers’ “The Mummy” in 1999, starring Fraser as an American adventurer who accidentally awakens a cursed ancient Egyptian priest. Its blend of action, horror and comedy helped establish it as a major commercial franchise, followed by “The Mummy Returns” in 2001 and “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” in 2008. The new film reunites Fraser and Weisz, who last appeared together in the original two instalments.

For Emad, the project marks a step beyond her established career in Egyptian cinema and television. The performer has appeared in films including “Diamond Dust” and “The Blue Elephant 2,” in which she played a mermaid, and starred in “Suits Arabia,” the Arab adaptation of the American legal drama.

Alongside acting, Emad has built a successful modelling career, appearing in fashion publications and working with international brands.