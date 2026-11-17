LONDON: Anti-Arab hate speech on social media increased sharply around the time of Israel’s general election last month, with monitoring groups recording a sharp rise in hostile posts.

According to a report by the Israel-based Brandeis Institute and FakeReporter the surge was seen on several major platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok around the Oct. 27 vote.

FakeReporter recorded an increase of more than 400 percent in anti-Arab sentiment on X between election day and Oct. 29, with similar material circulating on Facebook and other platforms.

The report identified three main themes: allegations that Arab parties had stolen the election through fraud, vote buying and foreign interference. Israel’s Central Elections Committee had already rejected those claims.

Other posts portrayed Arab citizens as a security threat and called for restrictions on their right to vote, the report said.

Some of the most widely viewed messages came from senior Israeli politicians. A post by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that “They stole the election in Israel!” received 1.2 million views, while a post by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calling for the heads of Arab political parties was viewed more than 350,000 times.

FakeReporter said that politicians from Netanyahu’s political bloc had played a major role in spreading hostility.

“It can be said that they were a major factor in spreading hate speech against Arab citizens of Israel following the election,” it said.

Arab-majority parties won 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset, potentially giving them a pivotal role in efforts to form a government. Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has been invited to try to assemble a coalition to replace Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist government.

Arab citizens, most of them Palestinians, account for about 21 percent of Israel’s population. Their political representatives have faced increasingly inflammatory attacks and accusations of divided loyalties since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack and Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza.

In the run-up to the election, Israel’s Central Elections Committee voted to disqualify the country’s two main Arab-majority political lists. The decision was later overturned by the Supreme Court.

Eisenkot last week condemned what he described as a “racist and aggressive campaign of delegitimization” against Arab citizens.

The Brandeis Institute and FakeReporter said that they wrote to Google, Meta, TikTok and X on Nov. 4, urging them to take action against the spread of hate speech targeting Arab citizens of Israel.

Google was the only company to respond. It said that the Israeli election was a “Priority 0” and that it had dedicated resources to monitoring activity around the vote.

The Central Elections Committee had not requested additional moderation measures, it said.