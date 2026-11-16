RIYADH: Gems of Arabia, the arts and culture platform founded by Saudi fashion designer Hatem Alakeel, has unveiled its inaugural print magazine. Building on its digital roots, the new publication expands its lens across the Arab world, celebrating the Saudi renaissance alongside regional pioneers shaping creativity, culture and philanthropy.

Alakeel told Arab News: “If you focus on the culture and focus on your own DNA, you have so much more relevance and a much stronger sense of identity.

“This is our goal with Gems of Arabia. We’re not here to mimic, we’re here to recreate something that our culture can be proud of and that the West can look at, you know, and say OK, wow, this is amazing, because, at the end, art is subjective and creativity is subjective.

“You can pick up the issue in Riyadh, or you can pick up the issue in New York or Paris and still appreciate it, regardless of where you’re from.”

Launched on Sunday, the first edition features Rae Joseph on the cover, a Saudi cultural consultant spotlighting the Saudi renaissance.

Alakeel said: “The concept of this magazine is it’s a culture magazine. So there’s really no limit to how multifaceted our culture is.”

The magazine covers the “pioneers, creativity and architecture and design, and there’s even a section on philanthropy,” he added.

“We have an exclusive interview with Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bin Bandar on philanthropy.”

The founder explained that Gems of Arabia is Saudi rooted but spotlights the entire Arab world.

He added: “Gems of Arabia is a product of who I am and my travels, my experiences.

“So, Saudi rooted, but (I have) also lived abroad. I went to school in Switzerland, and then I went to school in the US and between Dubai, Saudi, and travel frequently.

“So, it’s really about identity: kind of showcasing the Arab world to other audiences, but also showcasing and celebrating Saudi creativity at the forefront.”

Through Gems of Arabia, Alakeel takes what he describes as an “incredible approach towards elevating the narrative on Saudi culture and regional culture as well.”

The platform shares the stories of the Arab world’s gems, celebrating their culture and craftsmanship while focusing on contemporary luxury.

What began as a vision to “showcase how multifaceted Saudi and regional talent can be,” led Alakeel to realize his calling in Gems of Arabia.

Alakeel initially launched Gems of Arabia as a column, then podcast before expanding it into a broader digital content platform, featuring in-depth interviews with creators, artists and filmmakers across the board.

Alakeel explained that there are many cultural and fashion magazines in the region that are doing a wonderful job, but he still saw a gap and “a niche that needs to be brought, which is a more international kind of flair, where we can actually celebrate our culture in a more magnified way.”

He added: “So, amazing photography, great journalism. I think it cannot be overlooked.”

When asked what sets Gems of Arabia apart from other culture magazines in the region, Alakeel said: “The process of curations, how intentional, and how it also has a unique flair.

“We have been very blessed to have amassed an incredible group of creatives.

“I think it’s all about being intentional and going the extra mile to come up with the right paper, the right size, and those are whole other levels of (the) kind of elements that have become almost obsolete because of the digital age.

“And I feel like now we’re kind of appreciating, going back into nostalgia and appreciating more quality,.”

The quarterly publication is set to release its next issue in mid-January.

Alakeel said there are plans to broaden accessibility to the product, with talks currently underway with the Ministry of Culture, luxury hotel brands and key distribution partners.

He said: “I’ve been in (the) media for quite some time (and) I don’t usually look at what the markets or the trends are doing. I try to always … do the opposite because I feel like we need to kind of bring a different perspective.

“I feel like we need to also start creating our own DNA when it comes to media and what we create. We are here to really let and allow Western culture to look at us in a very unique and authentic way.”

Alakeel highlighted the magazine’s mission and explained that “Saudi is for everyone.”

He added: “We’re not here to reinvent the wheel; we’re here to show that Saudi is for everyone. People need to feel it’s inclusive. If you’re authentic and if you have really excellent stories, you’re more than welcome to be part of the issue and always have a seat at the table.”

Alakeel shared that Gems of Arabia is not solely focused on public or well-known figures.

He said: “We’re not just focusing on fame and celebrity. Even the ones who are famous and have celebrity have to have really interesting stories and cultural relevance, you know.”