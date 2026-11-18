LONDON: OpenAI has tapped Aleph as the exclusive reseller for its ChatGPT Ads business in Saudi Arabia and 43 other markets, giving brands and advertising agencies a local route to buy, pay for and receive support for campaigns.

Under the partnership, advertisers in participating markets can contract with Aleph, receive invoices in local currencies and access onboarding, campaign support and training.

Aleph will also provide first-line support and extend credit to eligible customers.

“AI is giving businesses a new way to connect with people,” Gaston Taratuta, founder and CEO, Aleph.

“Starting today, advertisers in 44 markets can work with OpenAI through a local team that speaks their language, bills in their currency and extends credit.

The agreement covers 14 markets in Latin America, 16 in Europe and Central Asia, 10 in the Middle East and Africa, and four in Asia-Pacific.

In the Middle East and Africa, it includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Morocco, Turkiye, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

OpenAI launched the first live ChatGPT Ads in the US in February with launch partners including Target, Ford and Adobe, before expanding the service internationally.

It began rolling out self-service access across the region from late August, allowing marketers to create accounts and run campaigns directly through OpenAI’s Ads Manager.

OpenAI has pursued an aggressive expansion of its advertising business, hiring staff from competitors and cutting prices as it seeks to raise capital and demonstrate profitability to investors.

According to the company, more than 100,000 advertisers have run campaigns on ChatGPT since ads launched, with the service now available in 89 countries.

In August, OpenAI said its advertising business had reached $1 billion in annualized revenue run rate, a milestone it described as evidence of its “diversified business model.”

Aleph, which operates one of the world’s largest digital advertising and payments infrastructure platforms, is expected to help stabilize OpenAI’s rapid advertising expansion, which some reports have described as chaotic.

The exclusive reseller arrangement will allow major brands and agencies in Saudi Arabia to onboard more easily, without OpenAI having to build a large local sales operation from scratch.