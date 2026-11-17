ISTANBUL: Turkish police raided the Istanbul headquarters of the pro-opposition Sozcu TV and its media group early on Tuesday, conducting arrests and installing a government-appointed administrator, the group said on X.



It was the latest move against pro-opposition media, coming a month after police raided Turkiye’s most-watched news channel, Halk TV, where they shut down broadcasts and installed an administrator.



“A trustee has been appointed to Sozcu! Police are searching the building... There have been detentions,” Sozcu wrote on X.



“As usual, I went to my channel early but I wasn’t let in. I was told, ‘You have no broadcast’,” its main morning TV host Ismail Kucukkaya wrote on X, saying he was “distressed, upset and worried for my country.”



The Sozcu raids drew a sharp rebuke from rights groups and figures across the political spectrum.



Police detained Funda Tuncer Sidali, who chairs the board, and long-time Sozcu media executive Asim Akgul and were looking for two more executives, Turkish media said.



Sozcu said police had raided both Sozcu TV and its online operations, appointing an administrator for both but not for its newspaper.



A prosecutors’ statement published by the media justified the raids by citing a 2017 indictment against Sozcu Media owner Burak Akbay, who lives abroad, saying financial documents suggested he held a leadership role in the “FETO terrorist organization” — blamed by Ankara for the 2016 failed coup.



But Ersan Barkin, Sozcu Media Group’s lawyer, said that case had been thrown out by Turkiye’s top court which found no such evidence, raising “serious questions about press freedom in Turkiye.”



“The convictions handed down against those tried in the case were overturned by the Court of Cassation, which found no evidence of any links to FETO,” he told AFP, saying all defendants were acquitted.



“This is not legally justified: why would you take such action when there is no legal basis for it?” he said, vowing to challenge the decision in court.

- ‘Silencing the press before elections’ -

After the raids, regular TV broadcasts were offline, replaced by a music documentary, but hours later, journalists could be seen working inside with the channel broadcasting some non-political news content, AFP correspondents said.



That was not the case with Halk TV, which has only broadcast archive content since being taken over.



“By restricting and silencing critical media that investigates and reports on issues the public is dissatisfied with, especially the fund crisis, the political administration is conducting a silencing operation,” Baris Terkoglu, a journalist for Onlar TV and Cumhuriyet daily, told AFP.



He was referring to a multi-billion-dollar investment fund scandal affecting the savings of nearly half a million investors that has put pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP ahead of elections in 2028.



“They are trying to reshape the political landscape by muting these media outlets.”



Sozcu TV has faced repeated sanctions from Turkiye’s RTUK broadcasting regulator, going dark for 10 days last year over a ban linked to its coverage of the jailing of Istanbul’s opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on graft charges widely seen as political.



“Over the past two years, some of the opposition’s most important media outlets, including Tele1, Halk TV and Sozcu, have been seized and silenced one by one,” veteran media rights activist Erol Onderoglu told AFP.



“The weaponization of the judiciary in this way is putting hundreds of media workers out of a job and leaving Turkiye’s media landscape increasingly dominated by a single voice.”



Similar condemnation was voiced by the pro-Kurdish DEM, Turkiye’s third largest party.



“Enough is enough! You cannot make trusteeship a normal form of governance!” wrote its co-chair Tulay Hatimogullari on X.



Opposition leader Ozgur Ozel, who heads the Yeni Parti, said the authorities “no longer have any tolerance even for the slightest criticism ... they’re trying to choke out anything and anyone who isn’t one of them,” he wrote on X.