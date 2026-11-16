LONDON: Palestinian journalist Mohammed Hesham said he endured a “nightmare six-hour ordeal” with Israeli soldiers after being taken from his home, beaten, blindfolded and handcuffed.

Hesham, an independent journalist who has written for +972 Magazine and is also a human rights activist, was seized from his village of At-Tuwani in early November and ordered to his knees before being driven to the Susya military base in Masafer Yatta, in the southern occupied West Bank.

He was briefly detained and then released without charge.

“It was terrifying,” he said in an interview with The Independent. “It was crazy. It was really tough for me, especially after they knew that I was a journalist. That was a nightmare.”

The Israeli military said it detained Hesham in accordance with procedures allowing it to hold suspects for up to six hours without charge.

It said he was arrested “after approaching an Israeli community in the southern Hebron Hills in a suspicious manner” — an account that The Independent said security footage does not support.

Footage shows Hesham being taken away with his hands behind his back, before another video shows him on his knees, surrounded by armed soldiers.

He is then seen with his hands on a car as troops place a blindfold over his head — one that Hesham said was made from a used rubbish bag and had a “really bad smell.”

Hesham was taken to a military base, where he said his hands were zip-tied and he was thrown to the ground before being ordered to unlock his phone.

When he refused, he said, he was beaten and told by one of the soldiers: “When I tell you to open the phone, you open the phone.”

He said the situation worsened when soldiers discovered he was a journalist and activist. Hesham said he was denied water, food and access to a bathroom, and was forced to remain on the ground with his blindfold on for the full six hours.

“When I said I want to go to a bathroom, they said: ‘We will let you die here. Whatever you ask, we will not give you here. You are here just to die’,” Hesham said.

In a statement, the Israeli military rejected the allegations, saying the detention was “carried out in accordance with established procedures.”

It added that it “works tirelessly to investigate suspicions of violations of the law within the IDF,” and that “allegations of abuse of the detainee are not known to the IDF.”

Human rights organizations and independent monitors have documented widespread and systematic abuse of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons and detention facilities.

Former detainees have reported severe beatings, painful stress positions, the use of electric tasers, sleep deprivation and psychological abuse involving attack dogs, as well as restrictions on food and water that have led to extreme malnutrition and rapid weight loss.

Reports from groups including B’Tselem and UN agencies have documented allegations of torture, sexual assault, strip searches, humiliation and rape.

Leaked Channel 12 security footage from July 2025 showed a group of reservists surrounding a Palestinian detainee who was later hospitalized from the Sde Teiman detention facility with severe injuries, including a ruptured bowel and wounds consistent with sexual assault by a sharp object.

Hesham’s account comes amid rising violence across the West Bank and a crackdown on journalists documenting deteriorating living conditions in the territory.

Media watchdog the Committee to Protect Journalists warned of a “rapid escalation” in the detention of journalists by Israeli authorities, with four reporters held in the first four days of November.

It added that the detentions are part of a campaign of intimidation and silencing by Israeli authorities.

Hesham said the group and the vehicle in which he was detained are notorious in the area for seizing Palestinians without basis.

“It’s not my story personally, it’s the story of every Palestinian in Masafer Yatta,” he said.

“Whatever you do, you are just a Palestinian; you have to suffer. And this was actually our crime. They took me from my house with no reason for the arrest, just lies. We knew that our only crime was being Palestinians.”