LONDON: About 115 Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the walled city of occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to the Palestine News Agency.

The Jerusalem Governorate reported that groups of settlers toured the site, accompanied by Israeli police. They entered the compound in groups through the Mughrabi Gate, conducting provocative tours and performing Jewish rituals in its courtyards, it added.

Israeli forces usually impose strict entry measures on visitors and worshippers of the mosque, and scrutinize their personal identities while settlers are on the site.

Al-Aqsa compound, Islam’s third-holiest site, also known as Al-Haram Al-Sharif, has been the site of frequent conflicts — including raids by Israeli settlers and restrictions on Muslim worshippers — since East Jerusalem was occupied in June 1967.

Settlers, who refer to the area as the Temple Mount, seek to establish a presence in the compound to pray at certain times. Several far-right ministers and Knesset members have publicly endorsed these plans.