LONDON: Adidas apologized on Monday after a local Israeli advertising campaign featuring a former Israeli soldier drew criticism from pro-Palestine activists and renewed calls to boycott the German sportswear company.

The campaign promoted Adidas’ Single Shoe service and featured Shalev Biton, whose left leg was amputated after he was wounded while serving in the Israeli military in 2021.

“We recognize that an image used in a recent local activation by the local team has raised concerns and strong reactions,” Adidas said in a statement reported by The Times of Israel.

“It was never our intent to cause offense and we apologize for anyone affected. We acknowledge the concerns that have been raised and are taking the feedback seriously.”

Adidas characterized the promotion as a local initiative, not part of a global campaign.

Biton was among 11 disabled athletes featured on posters in Adidas stores in Israel. But activists said including a former Israeli soldier in an advertising campaign focused on amputees was insensitive amid the devastating toll of Israel’s war in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have lost limbs.

The World Health Organization said in May that Gaza had recorded more than 5,000 traumatic limb amputations and more than 22,000 major extremity injuries since October 2023. It said up to one-quarter of people with life-changing injuries were children.

Adidas said its Single Shoe service is meant to increase accessibility by allowing customers with limb differences to buy an individual shoe rather than a pair. The company launched the service in 23 European countries in January, offering single shoes for half the cost of a pair at Adidas-owned stores and outlets.