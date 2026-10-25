The head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, affirmed that the targeting of civilian airports and residential neighborhoods by the Houthi militia and depriving their inhabitants of water, food, and medicine reveals the nature of this organization, which makes the lives of civilians, the interests of the people, and the security of the region tools for blackmail. He also affirmed that continuing to deal with it outside the requirements of this danger gives it the time and ability to commit more crimes.

Al-Alimi called on all countries to support national and international efforts to classify the Houthi militias as a global terrorist organization and to unite efforts to confront their threat, stressing that the world, which united yesterday against Daesh, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram and other terrorist organizations, is required today to take a unified and firm stance against Houthi terrorism.

He pointed out that the Houthi militias have combined the tools of all terrorist organizations, and have surpassed them in the wide scope of their threat, from recruiting children, planting mines, and booby-trapping roads and cars, to using missiles and suicide drones against civilians and vital facilities, targeting commercial ships and threatening international navigation, and even kidnapping employees of the United Nations and humanitarian organizations.

He stressed that the international community is no longer facing a lack of evidence, but rather a responsibility to take a position commensurate with the scale of the crimes, and to move from condemnation to effective measures to implement international legitimacy resolutions, prevent the flow of weapons and technologies to the militias, dry up their sources of funding, and end their ability to threaten Yemen, its neighbors, and international peace and security.

He pointed out that Operation “Dawn of Yemen” will not stop before it completes its objectives, and that missile attacks and suicide drones will not deter the Yemeni people and their government from restoring their state institutions, nor will they give the militias the right to confiscate the aspirations of the Yemenis.