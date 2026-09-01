LONDON: At least five people were killed and five others wounded on Tuesday when a vehicle carrying ammunition exploded in the northwestern Syrian city of Binnish, Syrian state media reported.

The blast struck Binnish in the Idlib countryside, the state-run SANA news agency said, citing an unidentified security official.

Idlib’s Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate had initially reported two deaths and five injuries, indicating the death toll rose as responders assessed the scene.

Syrian media did not provide more details about what caused the explosion or identify the vehicle’s owner.

The blast was the latest in a series of security incidents reported across Syria in recent weeks.

Last week, an explosion outside the Justice Palace in Hasakah, in northeastern Syria, killed two people and wounded several others, Kurdistan24 reported. No individual or group immediately claimed responsibility.

Near Damascus, an explosive device struck a bus carrying Internal Security Forces personnel on Aug. 22, injuring several officers.

Earlier, on Aug. 6, an explosive device detonated inside a passenger minibus in Jaramana, a predominantly Druze suburb southeast of Damascus. Syria’s Health Ministry later said 14 people were wounded, including three critically, and that no one was killed.

Initial reports of two deaths were corrected after authorities determined that human remains recovered at the site belonged to people who had survived the blast.

Explosions also struck central Damascus in July.

A device detonated near a café on July 2, killing at least nine people and wounding about 20, according to contemporary reports.

In a separate incident later that month, two blasts during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Syrian capital injured at least 18 people, including four security personnel. Macron was not near the explosions.