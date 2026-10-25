QUNEITRA: Amnesty International has called for Israel to be held accountable for attacks on Syria.

Erika Guevara Rosas, the organization’s senior director of research, policy, advocacy and campaigns, said in a statement published on the organization’s website that Israel had unlawfully destroyed civilian property and continued to launch military attacks in the country.

She also cited Israeli attacks in Lebanon, saying they had killed thousands of people, deliberately destroyed homes and civilian infrastructure, and undermined livelihoods by restricting farmers’ access to their crops and agricultural land.

She added that tens of thousands of civilians had been forcibly displaced from southern Lebanon.

Guevara Rosas said millions of people, including Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territory and civilians in Lebanon and Syria, were suffering the consequences of Israeli policies and actions.

She warned that continued impunity for Israeli violations risked encouraging further crimes, urging countries to use diplomatic and economic measures to pressure Israel to end its violations across the region.

Guevara Rosas also called for accountability measures, including an arms embargo on Israel and an end to forms of cooperation that contribute to maintaining Israel’s unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory.

Earlier on Friday, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ibrahim Olabi, condemned Israeli aggressions on Syria.

He said Israel had continued its violations and incursions in southern Syria and had also bombed sites inside the country on the same day that International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi visited Syria to follow up on efforts to resolve the nuclear file.