DUBAI: A beach on the eastern coast of the UAE was closed after oil was detected, the Khor Fakkan municipality said on Monday, with tankers repeatedly coming under attack in the nearby Strait of Hormuz.

“Al-Luluia beach has been temporarily closed after oil patches were detected on the beach,” the municipality said.

Wim Zwijnenburg, an environmental open-source investigator from Dutch peace organization PAX, told AFP that satellite imagery from Sunday showed a spill off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates “with clear patches of dark oil, indicating crude oil.”