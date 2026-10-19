DUBAI: The Arab League fully supports Lebanon’s negotiations with Israel and will intensify its political and diplomatic efforts in support of Beirut, Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy said on Monday.

Speaking after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Fahmy said Lebanon was a priority for the Arab League, which would support the Lebanese state and its institutions politically, economically and socially.

He also announced plans to visit southern Lebanon amid repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanese citizens and interests.