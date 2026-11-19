The Arab League has strongly condemned Israeli incursions into Quneitra and Daraa in southern Syria, as well as continued violations and practices by Israeli occupation forces against the Syrian people, describing them as flagrant breaches of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as violations of Syria’s sovereignty, SPA reported.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Arab League warned against the continuation of what it described as a systematic Israeli policy involving the destruction of villages, displacement of their residents, and the imposition of a new reality on the ground, stressing that such actions are entirely unacceptable.

The Arab League called on the international community to take a firm and clear stance to immediately halt the systematic Israeli assaults and violations in southern Syria and compel the occupying power to fully comply with the UN Charter and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.