Secretary-General of the Arab League Nabil Fahmy affirmed that the Arab League, in cooperation with its member states and partners, will continue working to end the suffering of the Palestinian people, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

He stressed the Arab League's commitment to mobilizing humanitarian, political, and legal support, implementing international legitimacy resolutions, and ensuring that the Gaza Strip remains an integral part of an independent Palestinian state.

Fahmy’s remarks were delivered on his behalf by Ambassador Dr. Faed Mustafa, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories Sector, during an event held Sunday at the Arab League’s General Secretariat in Cairo to commemorate the victims of what the statement described as Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Fahmy said the October 17 commemoration renews the commitment to defending human dignity, upholding the rights of the Palestinian people, and working to end the tragedy endured by residents of the Gaza Strip.

Citing Palestinian medical statistics, he said the death toll in Gaza had exceeded 74,000, including more than 21,000 children, while over 35,000 women had been killed or injured since October 2023. He warned that continued restrictions on water, food, medicine, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction materials, coupled with the shrinking of safe zones, were further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Fahmy called for the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and the provision of essential supplies, including medicine, food, and fuel. He also urged the restoration of water and sanitation networks and essential services, stressing that recovery and reconstruction required ensuring the foundations for a dignified life for Gaza’s population.

He said Israel’s continued military presence and expanding control over parts of the Gaza Strip were further limiting the areas accessible to civilians and raising concerns over compliance with the ceasefire terms. He stressed the need to consolidate the ceasefire, ensure Israel’s withdrawal in line with agreed commitments, and enable the Palestinian Authority to resume its role in Gaza.

Fahmy underscored that achieving a just peace requires a clear political path that ends the occupation, preserves the unity of Palestinian territory, and guarantees the Palestinian people's right to self-determination. He stressed that this path must lead to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.