DAMASCUS: Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait on Sunday condemned Israel’s completion of work on the so-called “Sufa 53 Line” in Syria’s Quneitra province, saying the project violates Syrian sovereignty, international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

The statements, reported by the Syrian state news agency SANA, came as Israeli forces carried out further earth-clearing and excavation work in the southern Syrian province.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the project as a flagrant breach of international principles and urged the international community to compel Israel to comply with UN resolutions and prevent further regional escalation. It reaffirmed Qatar’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fuad Al-Majali said the Israeli measures violated the UN Charter and Israel’s obligations under the 1974 agreement. Jordan called on international bodies to uphold their legal responsibilities, end the occupation of Syrian territory and support Syria’s stability and sovereignty.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry described the Israeli incursions as a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability. It called for urgent international action to enforce relevant resolutions, particularly the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Earthworks in Quneitra

SANA reported that Israeli forces on Sunday launched extensive land-clearing operations near the village of Al-Asha in southern Quneitra.

Military bulldozers and heavy equipment were used to expand the earthen berm known as the “Sufa 53 Line,” according to a SANA correspondent in the province.

More than seven bulldozers and military vehicles also advanced southwest of Al-Rafid, where Israeli forces continued excavating a deep trench near the disengagement line inside Syrian territory, SANA reported.

Israeli forces deployed reconnaissance drones over the area as journalists and media delegations attempted to document the earthworks, according to SANA.

The project was initially launched in mid-2022 inside the buffer zone and extends from the vicinity of Hader through Jubata Al-Khashab and Al-Hamidiya to Al-Asha and the southern border tri-point, SANA reported.

Syria seeks international action

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said completion of the project constituted a breach of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and relevant international resolutions, and called for effective international measures to halt the violations.

In a statement published Sunday on its official Telegram channel, the ministry said Israel’s continued attacks and incursions into Syrian territory posed a direct threat to regional security and stability and undermined international law.

Damascus reaffirmed its right to exercise full sovereignty over its territory in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

It also called on the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities in protecting states’ sovereignty and respecting the inviolability of their borders.