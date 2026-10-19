Bahrain, the UAE and Oman extended condolences to Saudi Arabia over the death of two officers in a helicopter crash in the Najran region due to technical failure, the Saudi Press Agency reported Monday.

In statements issued by their foreign ministries, the three countries expressed deep sympathy with Saudi Arabia's leadership, government, and people.



They affirmed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in this painful loss, praying that Allah Almighty bestow His mercy on the two officers and grant their families patience and solace.

On Sunday, official Spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Major General Turki Al-Malki said in a ⁠statement that a Saudi AH-6i helicopter crashed in Najran due to technical malfunction, killing its two crew members.

The helicopter crashed in an area under the jurisdiction of the Saudi National ⁠Guard Ministry, the statement added.