Bahrain issued two separate alerts about potential threats in posts on social media platform X on Sunday, the first such warnings by ‌the Gulf ‌country since September.

Bahrain, ‌home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, urged citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest ‌safe location, ‌its interior ministry ‌said. It did ‌not provide further details on the threats.

The warnings came two days ‌after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they attacked a US early-warning radar in Bahrain. The US military denied the claim, saying it had intercepted two Iranian drones without any harm caused.