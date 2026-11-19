LONDON: Britain has stepped up military support for Saudi Arabia, with RAF Typhoon fighter jets conducting defensive counter-air missions amid continuing Houthi attacks, UK Middle East Minister Stephen Doughty told Arab News.

The British aircraft would help protect Saudi cities and critical infrastructure but would not take part in offensive strikes, he said.

“We responded directly to requests from Saudi Arabia for military support and have provided refueling aircraft and sent Typhoons out, which are engaging in defensive counter-air missions,” Doughty added.

“But they are not going to conduct offensive strikes.”

The official was speaking after his first official visit to the Kingdom since becoming the UK’s minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“We also have personnel working closely with the Kingdom to respond to attacks on civilian infrastructure that we have seen and that have led to a terrible loss of life, including at the airport last month,” he said.

During his visit to Riyadh earlier this month, Doughty held talks with senior Saudi officials on regional security and the additional support Britain could provide.

Asked what further assistance Saudi Arabia had requested, he said London was in daily contact with Riyadh to assess the Kingdom’s changing defense requirements. He declined to disclose specific operational details.

Describing the UK as a “close defense and security partner” of the Kingdom, Doughty said British military assistance formed part of a broader effort to help Saudi Arabia defend itself against attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The attacks were causing loss of life and damaging both the Saudi and global economies, he added.

“There is an impact on their economy and the global economy from disruption being wrought in not only the Strait of Hormuz, but the Red Sea,” Doughty said.

“This is hugely concerning to British citizens as well, who are looking at its impact on food and fuel prices.

“So, we have a mutual interest in ensuring freedom of navigation and standing up to those who would disrupt this and pose a threat to shipping.”

Alongside military assistance, Britain had applied diplomatic pressure on the Houthis and helped secure UN sanctions against the group, he said.

Looking beyond the immediate security crisis, Doughty said Britain wanted to deepen its relationship with Saudi Arabia in several commercial sectors, including education, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, energy and defense.

The two countries were building on “strong foundations,” he added, saying that his visit had demonstrated the potential for closer cooperation in several key industries.

“It was a great pleasure to travel across the region, engage with many of my counterparts and really get stuck into dealing with some of the opportunities, but also the challenges facing us,” Doughty said.

“Those conversations revealed that there is a huge benefit to both countries from our mutual investments, and we discussed how we can grow that.

“But, of course, for growth, you need conditions of peace and stability across the wider region, and trade routes to be open.”