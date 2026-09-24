- The British government announced an £88 million ($116.25 million) support package for Gaza
- This funding is designated for humanitarian relief and early recovery efforts
The British government on Thursday said it was providing an £88 million, or about $116.25 million, package of support for humanitarian relief and early recovery in Gaza.
The funding would help deliver health care, clean water, sanitation and hygiene services, waste management and protection support to people in Gaza and the West Bank, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement.