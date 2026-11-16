HOMS: The Homs Culture Directorate launched its children’s book fair on Sunday, offering young visitors a range of books, interactive activities and creative workshops to encourage reading and develop literary talents.

The fair, organized to mark World Children’s Day and Book Week, runs to Nov. 19. It features educational and entertaining books and stories, and learning materials and competitions designed to encourage children to read and explore their interests.

Farah Alfa, head of the directorate’s children’s section, said the event brings together storybooks and educational materials, alongside interactive workshops and competitions. Awards are to be given for the best original story and the best story cover design at the fair, she said.

Alfa said the main aim was to encourage children to turn to books instead of smartphones to help raise a generation of readers.

Rana Jabr, coordinator of the Arab Reading Challenge in Homs, said the body’s corner at the fair provided a five-day program introducing children to the competition; reading and discussing books; holding debates among participants; and sharing messages of encouragement.

The corner features a Reading Challenge Tree, where visitors can write down the titles of books they have read and the knowledge or lessons they gained from them.

Jabr said the event also provided an opportunity to meet parents and explain the importance of reading, while encouraging them to buy books for their children.

Young visitor Zainab Al-Kurdi said she was delighted by the fair, particularly the children’s corner where stories and games caught her attention and introduced her to new books and novels.

The mother of Shaghaf Mualla, who is taking part in this year’s reading challenge, said the fair offered a wide selection of scientific and cultural books that helped broaden children’s knowledge. She added that her daughter had already benefited from the books on display.

The opening day featured the launch of a five-day short-story-writing workshop led by writer and activist Firas Al-Najjar and aimed at children aged 7 to 14. The workshop looked to develop their writing, expression and independent-thinking skills.

Al-Najjar said the sessions sought to nurture children’s literary potential and develop their appreciation of beauty. He stressed the importance of cooperation among cultural, educational and social institutions to help restore children’s creative spirit, particularly in a society emerging from a devastating war.

He called for more courses and programs to encourage young people to write and think freely, adding that the Syrian Arab Republic had a long tradition of creativity and its children should have opportunities to express themselves.

Children’s book fairs across Syria bring books closer to younger generations by combining reading with interactive and creative activities, helping to make books a regular part of children’s lives.