TUNIS: Clashes between protesters and police erupted in two Tunisian towns after the deaths of men in incidents locals say involved security forces, media reported Friday.

In Ettadhamen, a suburb of the capital Tunis, protesters burned tires and blocked roads overnight following the death of a young man the day before, according to reports.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, media said.

Radio station Mosaique FM reported that the man was beaten by police officers during his arrest, citing his father.

But the same media also cited a police source as saying the man had swallowed drugs during a raid, which led to his death, without giving details.

In Jebeniana, in the Sfax region, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of the capital, confrontations also broke out after a young man died in a police chase, local media reported.

Videos, which AFP could not verify, showed protesters blocking roads after setting tires on fire and clashing with police in the central Tunisian city.

It was unclear whether the clashes in either city led to casualties or if any arrests were made.