The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition urged civilians in Yemen on Friday to evacuate the port of Hodeidah for their safety, identifying the area in a location map published alongside the alert.

The move comes amid a series of recent interceptions by Saudi air defenses of drones and missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militias towards different parts of the Kingdom.

Hodeidah Governor Dr. Al Hassan Taher said the Houthis were preventing civilians from leaving the area and using them as human shields. He also warned the militia that its days were numbered.

Taher further said that Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah experts had been spotted among Houthi ranks, stressing that Yemen’s issue was not with Lebanon but with Hezbollah over its support for the Houthis.

He also accused Iran of seeking to exploit the Bab al Mandab Strait, as it had done with the Strait of Hormuz.