RIYADH: The coalition fighting to restore legitimacy in Yemen said that 100 fighter jets took part in Monday's morning launch of “Operation Dawn of Yemen,” destroying 324 high-value targets.

Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said their forces are providing air cover to secure the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, while operations against moving targets remain ongoing.

The coalition also said it is providing round-the-clock air support to Yemeni armed forces operating on the ground.