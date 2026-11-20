RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Friday it was carrying out major operations against Houthi targets and ballistic capabilities in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz, while also targeting facilities at the port of Hodeidah that it said had been used to support arms and missile smuggling operations.

It described the strikes as part of an operation to neutralize sources of threats to civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, and to disable resources used by the Houthi militia to support its military operations.

The coalition said it had destroyed six workshops that the Houthi militia had designated for manufacturing and assembling structures for ballistic missile and drone launch platforms. It also reported neutralizing one of the group’s main supply depots in Sanaa in the strikes.

The coalition described the operation as an effort to neutralize threats to civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as well as resources used by the Houthis to support their military operations.

Yemen’s Information Minister Salem Thabit Al-Awlaki said the coalition’s strikes on Hodeidah port, following an evacuation warning issued to protect civilians, were consistent with international law because they targeted port facilities used to transport smuggled weapons, particularly ballistic missiles.

The minister added that the government would not allow civilian facilities to be turned into platforms for threatening the security of Yemenis, the wider region or maritime navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandeb strait.

Earlier on Friday, the Joint Forces Command of the coalition urged civilians in Yemen to evacuate the port of Hodeidah for their safety, identifying the area in a location map published alongside the alert.

The move comes amid a series of recent interceptions by Saudi air defenses of drones and missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militias towards different parts of the Kingdom.

Hodeidah Governor Dr. Al Hassan Taher said the Houthis were preventing civilians from leaving the area and using them as human shields. He also warned the militia that its days were numbered.

Taher further said that Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah experts had been spotted among Houthi ranks, stressing that Yemen’s issue was not with Lebanon but with Hezbollah over its support for the Houthis.

He also accused Iran of seeking to exploit the Bab El Mandeb strait, as it had done with the Strait of Hormuz.