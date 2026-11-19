DUBAI: Egypt agreed last month to purchase around 200,000 tonnes of Polish wheat from state-backed Elewarr and is discussing buying more, traders familiar with the government-brokered talks told Reuters.



Poland’s deputy agriculture minister Małgorzata Gromadzka said last month that Elewarr had signed a contract in Egypt, while the company’s CEO Marcin Roszczyk said initial deliveries would total a few hundred thousand tonnes and rise over time.



Egypt, one of the world’s largest wheat importers, is stepping up efforts to diversify supplies and reduce its reliance on traditional procurement channels in the face of disruptions to Black Sea exports, the traders said.



Its state buyer Future of Egypt has also held discussions with officials from Russia and Ukraine on potential wheat purchases, traders said. Market participants estimated ⁠these broader talks with ⁠governments could involve up to 1 million tonnes over several months.



Reuters could not independently confirm these agreements or determine the commercial terms of the Polish deal, including whether it was concluded at market-based prices under standard commercial terms or involved any government support mechanisms, barter arrangements or other concessions.



Future of Egypt, Elewarr and the Polish government did not respond to requests for comment.



Egypt relies heavily on imports for a ⁠subsidised bread program that supports tens of millions of people. Russia and Ukraine accounted for more than 82 percent of Egypt’s wheat imports in the first half of 2026, data seen by Reuters shows.



Several traders said they doubted whether the talks would lead to large purchases, adding that even deals facilitated through diplomatic channels would ultimately be executed on commercial terms or through private suppliers.



“The Egyptians think they can get better prices if they buy in bulk, but it would be very difficult to do and would have to eventually be done via private companies or on commercial terms,” one said.

RESERVES SUFFICIENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS



The discussions do not appear ⁠to reflect immediate ⁠supply concerns. Egypt bought a record volume of wheat from local farmers this year, and authorities have repeatedly said reserves are sufficient to cover domestic demand for several months.



Traders said Egypt appears to be seeking cheaper and more secure long-term supplies amid market uncertainty.



Benchmark Chicago wheat futures have risen more than 15 percent since the start of July, largely due to Black Sea disruption.



Future of Egypt took over responsibility for strategic wheat imports from the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) in 2024. Unlike GASC, which typically bought wheat through large international tenders, the state buyer has increasingly relied on direct negotiations with global grain suppliers.



It recently returned to the import market after months on the sidelines, Reuters reported last month, with supplies sourced from countries including France and Bulgaria.