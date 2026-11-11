ANTALYA: Developed countries must take bigger responsibility for the financing of measures to tackle ‌climate ‌change, President ‌Tayyip Erdogan told the COP31 summit in Turkiye on Wednesday.

Harmony shown in decisions in ‌the ‌battle against ‌climate change ‌have not been reflected in action, Erdogan ‌said in a speech at the opening of the leaders’ summit at the UN conference.