BRUSSELS: The EU will look to sign a nearly 20-year-old cooperation deal with Syria as the bloc presses to boost ties with the war-scarred country, top diplomat Kaja Kallas said Monday.

“Syria needs investment and a successful transition,” the EU foreign policy chief said.

“The aim is to give Europe and Syria a framework for trade, political dialogue, and closer cooperation as soon as possible.”

The EU-Syria association agreement was preliminarily inked in 2008 — under then-leader Bashar Assad — but never went into force due to human rights concerns.

Kallas said that EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels had “supported moving ahead” with that deal, and launching talks for an updated one.

The move is the latest in the 27-nation bloc’s efforts to bolster ties with Damascus since Assad’s ouster nearly two years ago.

The EU in 2025 removed its crushing sanctions on Syria’s economy in a bid to help its recovery after almost 14 years of civil war.

At the start of 2026 Brussels announced a two-year funding package worth 620 million euros ($680 million) for the country.

Kallas said the EU would set out new conditions for Syria to secure an updated deal.

“We should have clear conditionality regarding human rights,” she said.

“We should have also the non-recognition of occupied Ukrainian, Georgian territories that they have recognized under Assad’s regime.”