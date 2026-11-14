LONDON: The EU on Saturday urged Israel to allow “immediate, unimpeded” humanitarian aid into Gaza and reopen all border crossings, warning that devastating floods and worsening winter conditions were deepening the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

The bloc also expressed alarm over Thursday’s Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which killed six people, including a surgeon, and injured at least 27 others.

In a statement issued on behalf of the EU, foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called on Israel to ensure the sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance and essential supplies, including shelter materials and medical equipment, as displaced Palestinians struggle with severe flooding and freezing winter conditions.

“After a year since the ceasefire was announced, military strikes continue and shortages of essential items, including suitable shelter, medicine and medical equipment, caused by the existing access restrictions persist, resulting in the absence of acceptable and dignified living conditions,” the statement read.

The EU also stressed that civilians, medical personnel and healthcare facilities must be protected under international humanitarian law, describing the latest strike on Nasser Hospital as “deeply alarming.”

The attack hit the hospital’s surgical department, causing extensive damage and disrupting medical services at one of Gaza’s few remaining functioning hospitals.

Israel’s military said it had targeted a Hamas commander and other militants allegedly operating inside the facility but did not provide evidence to support its claims.

The strike also drew condemnation from the UN and 17 Arab and Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Qatar and Egypt, which called for the protection of medical facilities and unrestricted humanitarian access.

The EU called on Israel to facilitate the work of UN agencies and humanitarian organizations, while stressing that assistance must not be “diverted by armed groups.”

It reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution and said Hamas should have no role in Gaza’s future government.

The appeal comes as heavy rains have flooded tens of thousands of shelters across Gaza, leaving displaced families exposed to worsening weather conditions.

On Friday, the UN said flooding had affected around 226,000 people, with more than 40,000 shelters reportedly damaged.

Aid agencies have warned that supplies of tents, tarpaulins and blankets inside Gaza are nearly exhausted, while Israeli restrictions and funding shortages continue to hinder emergency relief operations.

The World Health Organization warned on Friday that respiratory infections were rising sharply, with overcrowding, poor sanitation and flooded shelters increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

The EU urged all parties to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 2803, including the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a transition to civilian governance.