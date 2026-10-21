- Explosions were reported in the southern Hormozgan province
- Local sources have not disclosed the cause or nature of the explosions
TEHRAN: Iran’s state media reported on Wednesday the sound of explosions in the southern Hormozgan province overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.
“A few minutes ago, the sound of several explosions was heard in the Karpan area of Sirik, in Hormozgan Province,” the official IRNA news agency said, adding that “local sources have not yet disclosed the nature of these explosions.”