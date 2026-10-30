A vessel transiting ​outbound in the Strait of Hormuz continued its journey after earlier catching fire ‌on ⁠Thursday, 25 ​nautical miles ⁠northeast of Oman’s Khasab, the United ⁠Kingdom Maritime ‌Trade Operations (UKMTO) ‌said.

The tanker was hit by a small ​boat with two explosive devices attached to its hull, causing blasts that sparked a fire in the tanker’s engine room that temporarily disabled the vessel, the UKMTO said ‌on Friday.

The crew ‌were safe, ​there ‌was ⁠no ​environmental impact ⁠and the fire had been extinguished, UKMTO said in an advisory note, adding that the vessel was continuing to its next port of call.

The incident occurred on ⁠Thursday, 25 nautical miles northeast of ‌Oman’s Khasab, ‌UKMTO said.

It was not ​immediately clear ‌who was behind the attack.

The ‌incident comes amid repeated attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of the ‌conflict between the US and Iran in February.

Iran has ⁠targeted ⁠vessels it says have violated its restrictions on passage through the strategic waterway, as it seeks to assert control over the strait and exert pressure on Washington.

Maritime security risks in the waterway have escalated during the conflict, with attacks on commercial vessels disrupting shipping ​through one of ​the world’s most important oil export routes.