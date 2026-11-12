LONDON: Naval officers from France and the Syrian Arab Republic met aboard the French frigate Surcouf, docked at the Mediterranean port of Latakia, on Thursday to discuss strengthening military cooperation.

The visit marked the first time the warship had entered Syria’s territorial waters. It was received by Naval Forces and Coastal Defense Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad al-Saud, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

Adm. Mackara Ouk led the French delegation in the talks which focused on expanding naval cooperation and developing military ties.

The Surcouf is a stealth warship tasked with defending French maritime interests. Active since 1997 it has most recently been deployed as part of an international coalition to tackle threats in waters around the Middle East.

Syria has been reintegrated into the international diplomatic community after years of isolation under the Bashar Assad regime, which collapsed in 2024.

France ruled Syria from 1919 until 1946 under a League of Nations mandate. During that time, Alawite and Druze minorities established small states that were eventually incorporated into the Syrian state.