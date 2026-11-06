DAMASCUS: Freight trucks transported more than 2.24 million tonnes of goods across Syria and its borders in October, with 172,848 vehicles recorded on the move, according to government data.”

Khaled Al-Kas’ha, director of the directorate of Freight Transport Regulation, stated that from Oct. 1 to 31, domestic shipments totaled 1,632,344 tonnes, while 611,244 tonnes were transported outside the country.

He noted that 152,473 loaded freight trucks operated within Syria during the month, while 20,375 trucks transported goods outside the country.

He said these figures show the directorate’s commitment to monitoring and regulating domestic and cross-border freight operations.

He added that effective regulation depends on continuous monitoring of truck movements and cargo weights to ensure compliance and prevent overloading, which can harm infrastructure and reduce safety and efficiency.

Al-Kas’ha stated that in October, the directorate operated 60 roadside monitoring points and used 48 fixed and mobile weighbridges to inspect truck weights and enforce load limits.

He emphasized that increased oversight along freight routes is essential to protect the road network, enhance safety, and maintain smooth traffic flow.

Al-Kas’ha said regulating freight transport is essential to support commerce and ensure efficient movement of goods between Syrian governorates.

He added that the sector’s efficiency was closely tied to facilitating trade, meeting market demand, and enhancing Syria’s role in regional transport and transit.

The Ministry of Transport, through the directorate, continues to monitor freight movement and oversee transport operations to regulate the sector and enhance related services.

During the first nine months of the year, the total volume of goods transported within and outside Syria reached 25,276,666 tonnes.

Domestic shipments accounted for 22,771,640 tonnes, while 2,505,026 tonnes were transported outside the country, according to the Directorate’s figures.