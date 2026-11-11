LONDON: French authorities last week denied entry to Israeli far-right settler leader Yossi Dagan due to his activities in Israeli settlement expansion and violations of Palestinian rights.

Dagan’s office said on Wednesday that he was questioned by border control officials at Charles de Gaulle Airport and was refused entry due to his role in the building of 35 settlements in the northern occupied West Bank and for promoting the reestablishment of illegal Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Dagan heads the Shomron Regional Council, one of six bodies that manage settlement affairs in the West Bank. He has recently spearheaded the resettlement of Ganim, Sa-Nur and Homesh, which were evacuated in 2005.

Dagan said that he was questioned by authorities at the airpot and surprised by their decision to refuse him entry, the Israeli news website Ynet and other media reported.

During questioning he boasted that he had established 50 settlements, rather than the 35 suggested by a border control officer, Ynet said.

Dagan planned to fly from France to the Czech Republic but was instead placed on a return flight to Israel. He said that Israel’s foreign ministry had asked him not to publicize the decision at the time.

On Wednesday the ministry condemned the immigration authorities’ decision.

“This is a completely unacceptable step and Israel will demand explanations for it from the French government and will accordingly consider its steps.”

France’s foreign ministry said: “Mr. Dagan is subject to an administrative entry ban because of his active role in implementing settlement policies in the West Bank. Settlement activity is contrary to international law and undermines the two-state solution.”

In July Dagan led an 8.5 billion-shekel ($2.3 billion) framework government agreement to expand settlements, planning about 12,000 new housing units, roads and other infrastructure projects across the West Bank.

France recognized Palestinian statehood in September last year and has repeatedly condemned Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, calling it a hindrance to a two-state solution and lasting peace.